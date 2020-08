A woman was reportedly bitten by a snake at a Gympie property last night. FILE PHOTO (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after reportedly being bitten by a snake at a private property just before 8pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the woman was struck by the snake at about 7:54pm.

She was then transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The type of snake involved in the incident was not specified.

