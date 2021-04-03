Menu
A woman has been hospitalised after a near drowning at Inskip Point.
News

Woman hospitalised after near drowning at Inskip Point

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Apr 2021 10:38 AM
A woman has been taken to hospital overnight after nearly drowning at a beach near Inskip Point.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were deployed to the scene of a “post-immersion incident” at a beach off Inskip Point Rd at about 12.49am.

The woman was assessed at the scene and taken by road to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.

She was in a stable condition.

Further south, another woman was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash at Tewantin at about 7.26pm.

Gympie Times

