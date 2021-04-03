Woman hospitalised after near drowning at Inskip Point
A woman has been taken to hospital overnight after nearly drowning at a beach near Inskip Point.
READ MORE
- O’Brien: Easter traffic chaos shows need for Bruce upgrades
- Good Friday roads chaos continues with Woolooga crash
Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were deployed to the scene of a “post-immersion incident” at a beach off Inskip Point Rd at about 12.49am.
The woman was assessed at the scene and taken by road to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.
She was in a stable condition.
Further south, another woman was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash at Tewantin at about 7.26pm.