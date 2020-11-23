Menu
A woman was reportedly bitten on the foot by a snake in Tin Can Bay last night. Picture: File photo
Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

Frances Klein
23rd Nov 2020 7:28 AM
A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to Gympie Hospital last night after reportedly being bitten on the foot by a snake.

The incident occurred just after 7.30pm at an address at Tin Can Bay, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

The attcak comes a few weeks after a toddler was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after sustaining a suspected snake bite to his leg at a private residence at Boreen Point.

Last month nine people were hospitalised from snake bites in the region that occurred in Gympie, Dagun, Federal, Cedar Pocket, Widgee, Goomeri and on Fraser Island.

WHAT TO DO WHEN BITTEN BY A SNAKE

■ Ensure that the snake has left the immediate area and is no longer a risk.

■ Check that a collapsed patient is conscious, breathing and has a pulse.

■ Call triple-0 for an ambulance for transport to the Emergency Department of the nearest hospital.

■ Apply a pressure bandage as soon as possible: apply this over the bite site and then cover the entire limb. The bandage should be as tight as you would apply to a sprained ankle, which means it should be firm, but not uncomfortable.

■ Immobilise the limb using a splint: any rigid object may be used as a splint, e.g. a piece of wood or tree branch or a rolled up newspaper

■ Keep the patient still and encourage them to remain calm. Do not allow them to walk.

■ Only non-alcoholic liquids should be given to the patient. Do not give an unwell victim food.

