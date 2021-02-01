Woman hospitalised after Gympie CBD crash

A WOMAN was taken to Gympie Hospital today following a two-vechile crash on Duke and Jane St just before 1pm.

A second person was involved in the crash but was not taken to hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was in a stable condition when transported.

It follows a string of crashes over the weekend including two yesterday.

On Friday night one person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition following a single vehicle crash at Imbil just after 6pm.

On Saturday morning a man was taken to hospital after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway at Curra, before crews rushed to a double motorbike crash at Kin Kin.

