Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed into a guard rail at Pie Creek.
A woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed into a guard rail at Pie Creek. Contributed
News

Woman hits bridge rail in morning crash

23rd May 2018 11:15 AM

A WOMAN whose car crashed into a bridge rail at Pie Creek this morning was taken to Gympie Hospital.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 9.30am, where the woman had got herself out of the damaged Toyota Rav 4, that had gone head first into the Chapman Bridge guard rail on the corner of Regan and Eel Creek Rds.

YESTERDAY'S CRASH: Woman lucky to walk from truck crash

She was taken to hospital with possible minor injuries, in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed.

Chapman Bridge, Pie Creek
Chapman Bridge, Pie Creek Contributed
ambulance bridge gympie crashes pie creek police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Call-out for witnesses to car theft with a tow truck

    Call-out for witnesses to car theft with a tow truck

    News CAR thieves who struck at Widgee Crossing would have had to tow the stolen vehicle out of the area, Gympie police said today.

    • 23rd May 2018 1:04 PM
    Car ploughs into parked vehicle on Bruce Hwy, woman injured

    Car ploughs into parked vehicle on Bruce Hwy, woman injured

    Breaking Paramedics confirm woman suffers injuries in Bruce Highway crash

    • 23rd May 2018 1:00 PM
    Thieves target power tools, machinery in Kilkivan

    Thieves target power tools, machinery in Kilkivan

    News POLICE are on the lookout for thieves who struck in Kilkivan

    • 23rd May 2018 12:55 PM
    Things are going to get very hot in Gympie come winter

    Things are going to get very hot in Gympie come winter

    News Hot Shots head for Gympie RSL

    • 23rd May 2018 12:27 PM

    Local Partners