Woman hits bridge rail in morning crash

A WOMAN whose car crashed into a bridge rail at Pie Creek this morning was taken to Gympie Hospital.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 9.30am, where the woman had got herself out of the damaged Toyota Rav 4, that had gone head first into the Chapman Bridge guard rail on the corner of Regan and Eel Creek Rds.

She was taken to hospital with possible minor injuries, in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed.