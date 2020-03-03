Menu
News

Woman ‘hanging’ out car window in serious Kybong crash

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
3rd Mar 2020 7:33 AM
A GYMPIE woman was found “hanging out a car window” after her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway at Kybong last night.

Passing motorists saw the woman, in her 40s, half out the window of a Toyota Prado that had flipped on its side on the Bruce Highway off-ramp just before 6pm, and helped her until emergency service officers arrived, Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was heading north and was reportedly on the way to pick up her children.

She suffered head, neck and lower arm injuries and possible spinal injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital in a serious but stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

“It was extremely lucky that no one else was hurt,” officer Bond said.

He said a number of qualified bystanders, including a former police officer and an occupational therapist should be thanked for their efforts in helping the woman before paramedics arrived.

The forensic crash unit are investigating the crash, a police media spokesman said.

