Woman hands herself in after scammers demand gift vouchers

Police around the state have received a number of reports about 'scammers' calling members of the public and threatening arrest warrants if they refuse to repay a tax debt.

POLICE are asking the community to remain vigilant and remember that no government organisation, particularly the Australian Taxation Office will seek payment via gift vouchers.

In many cases, the victims have been told to purchase large sums of gift vouchers as a form of payment.

Police in Maryborough were notified of a 40-year-old local woman who presented herself to the local police station, after she received a threatening phone call.

In this case, the 'scammers' requested payment through Google Play gift vouchers.

Another report was received by officers in Logan, where a 30-year-old Woodridge man purchased $9000 worth of gift cards.

The victim was asked to purchase iTunes and Google Play gift vouchers.

Investigations are continuing on both cases, however police are appealing to members of the community to think twice after receiving any call requesting you to pay money to a government organisation via gift cards or any other means.

Scammers are quick minded and fast acting and will try anything.

If you believe you may have been scammed or have information concerning a scam, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can also report scammer activity to Scamwatch

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.