Woman ‘halved’ body ditching dinner habit

Jacinta Heiden, of Victoria, managed to lose an impressive 63kg in 13 months.

The 27-year-old started in January 2020, telling news.com.au the global pandemic wasn't going to stop her from achieving her fitness goals.

Ms Heiden, who works as a retail assistant manager, said at 128kg, she began to experience some joint pain in her right ankle, prompting her to reconsider her food habits.

"At my heaviest, I found myself quite tired and unable to keep up with physical activities including my workload at work," Ms Heiden said.

Jacinta Heiden, 27, of Sunshine West, Victoria, prior to her her weight loss. Picture: Supplied

"It affected me mentally as well - I felt quite low and closed off to other people. I would just hide away and avoid socialising with friends and family. I also began to develop some joint pain especially in my right ankle."

Ms Heiden's diet at the time consisted of takeaway, ordering mainly greasy foods and washing it down with a either a can or 1.5L bottle of Coke.

"I would eat two servings of dinner from honey soy chicken skewers to sweet chilli chicken tenders and fried chips, as well as large platefuls of curries with rice," she said.

"Late night snacking was chips, biscuits, chocolate and leftovers from dinner."

Ms Heiden soon became fed up by her food choices and how it was making her feel that she signed up to Lite n' Easy.

Jacinta said that at 128kg she found herself feeling lethargic and unable to keep up with physical activities. Picture: Supplied

However, she admitted it had not been easy and that cutting out sugar and salt was one of the most challenging parts of her transformation.

"Learning calorie counting and portion control was also tough," she said.

Over time, she gradually introduced exercise and learned what the right amount of exercise was required to burn energy and calories, to push her weight loss.

"I needed to start my weight loss off by looking at my diet, breaking some unhealthy habits and gradually weaning myself off soft drink, salt and sugar," Ms Heiden told news.com.au.

"Lite n' Easy was quite a flexible program with lots of variety across their calorie meal plans and small meals and extras."

She said training had also been a key factor in her 63kg weight loss.

The retail assistant dropped 68kg in 13 months after revamping her diet and introducing HIT workouts. Picture: Supplied

"My initial approach to weight loss between January 2020 and June 2020 was the food and changing how I ate," she said.

"However, when Stage 3 COVID-19 restrictions began in July 2020 and my company closed, I took the opportunity with my time spent at home to introduce exercise into my weight loss approach."

Ms Heiden spent a total two hours a day walking and when Stage 4 restrictions hit, she introduced 1.5 hours of high intensity workouts.

"This helped lose around 1 to 1.5kg a week. Once I returned to work in late October I continued with my exercise routine morning and evening."

Ms Heiden said her new lifestyle has given her so much more confidence both personally and professionally.

"I feel more comfortable, happier and connect with people so much easier. Especially in my job with my customers."

Jacinta said she’s ‘amazed’ by what she has achieved in just over a year. Picture: Supplied

She also doesn't shy away from social events anymore, adding that she's "amazed" by what she's achieved in the past year.

"I can't quite believe some days that I halved myself," she said.

"It can take a lot of trial and error to find what works but keep trialling different approaches to changes in diet and exercise to find what works for you.

"Persistence and finding the right programs, meals and exercises that you like and can fit into your day and work schedules makes all the difference to your weight loss approach," she said.

