Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
Aerial view over Noosa Main Beach. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Woman given oxygen after outrigger flips

Abbey Cannan
23rd Nov 2019 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN believed to be aged 60 has been given oxygen on Noosa Main Beach, after an outrigger flipped and left her struggling to breathe.

The outrigger flipped at the mouth of the Noosa River about 8am.

Lifesavers quickly rushed to her aide and treated her with oxygen following the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an ambulance was called to the scene but cancelled as it was no longer required.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club President Ross Fisher said the woman was panicking which caused her to stop breathing properly.

"The lifesavers treated the woman with an oxygen mask and no further attention was needed," Mr Fisher said.

"It is not uncommon for the outriggers to flip with the waves we have."

More Stories

breaking news noosa river mouth surf lifesavers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        premium_icon Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        News Rural Fire Brigade says bushfire started by an arsonist, Police say they’re investigating.

        SAVAGE: Gympie boxers put on a show in Brisbane beatdown

        premium_icon SAVAGE: Gympie boxers put on a show in Brisbane beatdown

        News Eight Savage fighters and their coaches journeyed to Brendale, laced up the gloves...

        Barber shop Sharon heads up the street to her own premises

        premium_icon Barber shop Sharon heads up the street to her own premises

        News AFTER 12 eventful years, landmark Gympie hairdressing business, Sharon’s Barber...

        Gympie agents fear rental reform will hurt market

        premium_icon Gympie agents fear rental reform will hurt market

        News ‘I don’t believe telling rental owners they can’t refuse is the right way.’