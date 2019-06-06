Menu
A woman in her 70s was transported to Gladstone Hospital after being trapped in her vehicle after it rolled on Malpas Street and damaged a fence.
Breaking

Woman freed from trapped car after roll over in Boyne Island

by Jessica Perkins and Matt Taylor
6th Jun 2019 9:51 AM | Updated: 12:22 PM
UPDATE 11:35am:

A WOMAN in her 70s has been transported to Gladstone Hospital after being trapped in her vehicle following a roll over.

A QAS spokesman said the woman is believed to have sustained arm injuries.

She was transported in a stable condition.

Senior Constable Ashlee Davis said the investigations are continuing and police are waiting for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Sen Con Davis said the elderly lady possibly had a medical episode prior to the crash.

Lieutenant Jason Gronn urged people to take care while driving, especially after a horror week on Queensland roads.

"Take it easy on the roads," he said.

"You have got to drive to the conditions."

UPDATE 11am:

A woman believed to be in her 70s has now been freed from her vehicle.

The vehicle rolled over and crashed through a fence on the corner of Marina Ave and Malpas St in Boyne Island just before 9.30am.

A QPS spokeswoman said the woman has sustained minor injuries.

There are no road closures.

Earlier:

A FEMALE is trapped in her vehicle after her car rolled over in Boyne Island.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the corner of Marina Ave and Malpas St just before 9.30am.

A QFES spokeswoman said initial reports suggested that the vehicle had gone through a fence and into a house.

Firefighters are working to free the woman who appears to be pinned to the vehicle by her arm.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

MORE TO COME.

