Woman free after allegedly trying to set pub on fire

Ainsley Paige Cecchin was released on bail after being charged for attempting to set fire to the Landsborough Pub. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A Landsborough woman has been released on bail after allegedly pouring petrol and setting it alight outside a Coast hotel.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Ainsley Paige Cecchin, 30, allegedly attempted to set the Landsborough Pub on fire.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards told the Daily Cecchin allegedly poured petrol from a Coke can outside the Landsborough Pub and set it alight on Tuesday.

Police raided Cecchin’s Landsborough home on Thursday and she was arrested.

Cecchin applied for bail by videolink in court on Friday, charged with endangering property by fire.

She is yet to enter her plea.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan opposed the bail application, saying Cecchin had continued to reoffend while on bail for other charges.

“She’s continued to offend over approximately 12 months now,” he said.

“She’s a risk to the community, particularly with the damage that could have been caused in relation to the hotel.”

“I didn’t do that,” Cecchin yelled from the videolink.

The court heard Cecchin also had stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle charges from Brisbane.

Cecchin’s lawyer Matt Cooper said the evidence against Cecchin was strong, with CCTV footage from the hotel showing her at the location.

“I have to accept that if the footage shows what it says it shows it is probably a strong case,” he said.

“Although luckily for my client, the fire didn’t damage much property.”

The hotel stayed open for business after the incident but management declined to comment.

Mr Cooper said it was possible Cecchin wouldn’t receive a custodial sentence if she was found guilty in the District Court.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said Cecchin would need to adhere to her bail conditions or she’d be going straight back to jail.

“From what I’ve seen, the evidence against you seems quite strong,” he said.

“If you get charged with any offences between now and that sentence you’ll be remanded in custody.”

“Really?” asked Cecchin in disbelief.

“Well, how hard is it to stop committing offences?” Mr Courtney said.

He granted Cecchin bail, saying she wasn’t allowed within 50m of the Landsborough Pub.

Cecchin’s charges were adjourned until November 20.