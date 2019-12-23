Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
Crime

Woman found unresponsive in home

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Dec 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been found unconscious in her Brisbane apartment over night.

Paramedics found the 44-year-old woman unresponsive and in a serious condition at 5.10pm in her Norman Park apartment.

A resident of the building found the woman and called emergency services.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

It is unknown how long she had been there.

The woman remains in Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital in an induced coma.

crime sceen police woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        News A Tin Can Bay woman was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite last night.

        Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        Crime A man who allegedly fired a shotgun at police before stealing a car and then hiding...

        IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime These following people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a...

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        News Tin Can Bay man Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle missing since December 20