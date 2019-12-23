Woman found unresponsive in home
A WOMAN has been found unconscious in her Brisbane apartment over night.
Paramedics found the 44-year-old woman unresponsive and in a serious condition at 5.10pm in her Norman Park apartment.
A resident of the building found the woman and called emergency services.
A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing, a Queensland Police spokesman said.
It is unknown how long she had been there.
The woman remains in Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital in an induced coma.