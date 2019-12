A woman has died after she was found with serious injuries on a South Townsville street. Police are investigating.

A woman has died after she was found with serious injuries on a South Townsville street. Police are investigating.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman was found on Mcilwraith St, South Townsville about 4.15am.

Her death is being treated as a sudden death.

A crime scene has been established and officers from Townsville's Criminal Investigations Branch are continuing to investigate.

The age of the woman is not yet known.