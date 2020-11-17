Menu
Dissecting murder: Australia's most interesting crime stats
Crime

Woman found dead in house named

by Jack Paynter
17th Nov 2020 5:19 AM

Tributes are flowing for a woman found dead at a house in Melbourne's northern suburbs as homicide detectives investigate what hapepend.

The body of Celeste Manno, 23, was found inside a property on Umbria Road, Mernda, about 4.10am on Monday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains under police guard.

Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said it was believed the pair were known to each other.

 

Forensics examine a car outside Mernda police station at a second crime scene after an woman was found dead. Picture: Mark Stewart
Forensics examine a car outside Mernda police station at a second crime scene after an woman was found dead. Picture: Mark Stewart

Friends have flooded social media paying tribute to Celeste after finding out about her death, describing her as the "kindest" and "brightest" person.

"Celeste Manno was the most kindest, brightest, down to earth person, I was lucky to call a friend," one person wrote on Facebook.

"She always knew how to light up a room with her bubbly, sweet nature. She was always selfless and always put everyone else first before herself.

Celeste Manno has been described as a bubbly and kind person. Picture: Facebook
Celeste Manno has been described as a bubbly and kind person. Picture: Facebook

"She was an absolute angel who didn't deserve a tragic ending like this! The world has truly lost a ray of sunshine today. My condolences go out to her family. Rest In Peace, Celeste."

Another friend wrote: "I will forever cherish the memories that we made and for the friendship that we gained.

"This world can be cruel, and you did not deserve this at all."

Police confirmed a secondary crime scene had been established at the Mernda police station.

They would not say how the two sites were linked due to "operational reasons".

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be determined, and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman found dead in house named

Celeste Manno was only 23 years old.
Celeste Manno was only 23 years old.

