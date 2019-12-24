Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

crime death woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

        premium_icon How much rain Gympie could really get for Christmas

        Weather An upper trough moving into southeast Queensland today could be the best Christmas present the region gets.

        • 24th Dec 2019 9:28 AM
        ‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

        premium_icon ‘Oh my god’- Gympie woman’s $100k jackpot win

        News A Gympie woman is excited to bring in the New Year in style, after discovering she...

        • 24th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
        Tin Can Bay man missing since Friday found safe, well

        Tin Can Bay man missing since Friday found safe, well

        News Tin Can Bay man Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle found

        Meet the Gympie teen named an the Australian Open ballkid

        premium_icon Meet the Gympie teen named an the Australian Open ballkid

        News Gympie’s Dustin Mostofizadeha has for the second year running, won the rare chance...