FILE PHOTO: A woman was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a rollover near Imbil last night.

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after she was injured in a single-vehicle rollover at Bella Creek, near Imbil, last night.

Paramedics were called to the rollover on Bella Creek Rd just before 7.30pm and treated the woman with neck and back injuries at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital via the rescue helicopter in a stable condition.