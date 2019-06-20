Woman filmed her own abduction

The woman seems to look at something coming towards her before she disappearsCredit: Manor Police Department/Facebook

This is the terrifying moment a young woman bangs on the front door for help before being dragged away screaming by a "kidnapper".

Shocking footage from a doorbell camera shows the woman shouting "Please! No! No! No!" while pacing on the doorstep of a home in Manor, Texas, The Sun reported.

A man was then heard shouting "get in the car" before grabbing the woman, who appears to be in her 20s.

She was taken away from the porch, and cops immediately launched a kidnapping investigation.

The Manor Police Department released the footage on Facebook, appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at 9.25pm on Tuesday.

"Below is a video of what appears to be a woman taken by a man against her will," the post read.

"The Manor Police are working this as a possible kidnapping. We need assistance identifying and locating the female and male. We are concerned for the female's safety."

The clip was shared 325 times and attracted heaps of attention from concerned users.

"OMG this is terrifying," one wrote.

"The terror in her voice and after she is dragged away, it sounded like she said please don't hurt me," another said.

"Omg that poor girl. I hope she is found," someone added.

Others pointed out she appeared to be wearing a bathrobe and had been caught offguard by the attack, which happened when she opened her front door to the assailant in the night.

The footage prompted questions from concerned homeowners, wondering if a situation like this would allow use of "force".

Thankfully, police later updated the post to say the woman was found and in good health.

However, they're still investigating a possible kidnapping but stressed there was no threat to the wider public.

A spokesman later added: "Female subject from this incident has been located and in good health.

"Manor Police Department is still investigating the incidents. There is no threat to the public."

In February Miami Police shared "disturbing" footage of a woman being abducted in broad daylight.

While officers confirmed the woman was found safe - but the footage was so terrifying it quickly went viral.

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission