Woman fights allegation she took $66k from parents, employer

Louise Karen Jarrett is accused of two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

A Lismore woman accused of fraudulently transferring thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of her parents and her employer has had her case adjourned again.

Louise Karen Jarrett, 46, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on Wednesday as a hearing over allegations she fraudulently withdrew money from two separate bank accounts continues.

Ms Jarrett has previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

It is alleged Ms Jarrett conducted fraudulent withdrawals of two separate Summerland Credit Union accounts in Bangalow on the morning of October 20, 2018.

Police will allege $66,637 was taken between the two alleged offences, and a two-factor authorisation was used for both transactions.

Ms Jarrett's parents, Richard and Leonie Henshall, gave evidence on Wednesday about the fraudulent activity they noticed had occurred on their account.

The court heard Ms Jarrett is also accused of withdrawing money from her employer's bank account, which she had access to as bookkeeper of the business.

Mr Henshall said when he had noticed about "$30,000" had disappeared from his account, he called his son and visited the Lismore branch to inquire about the transactions.

"I didn't have the faintest idea how they occurred," he said.

"(The discussion at the branch) was about the money disappearing and I wasn't responsible for it, and they looked at where the money was going but I'd never heard of those places."

The court heard the Henshalls were reimbursed for "most" of their money by the bank a short time after the alleged fraud was noticed.

A former Summerland Credit Union fraud expert who worked on the internal investigation in 2018 also gave evidence on Wednesday.

He said the process to transfer money above $500 per transaction requires a two-factor authentication process, which is actioned using a "token".

The court heard the review of both inquiries found "there was common link" between both accounts and a token belonging to Ms Jarrett had been used to authorise the transactions.

Defence lawyer Tracey Randall asked for an adjournment after the fraud expert referred to evidence in his testimony that she had not been provided.

"There's clearly critical documents that haven't' been disclosed," she said.

"It's not a criticism of the prosecutor.

"But what we've found out is this witness has seen a document he says directly links the serial number on the token given to Ms Jarrett … to the Henshall transactions.

"I based my case on the documents provided in the brief."

Ms Randall said the case was "complex" and the allegations against Ms Jarrett were "significant", considering the victims were "very close" to her client.

The hearing was adjourned to January 25 for further mention in the Lismore Local Court to set another hearing date.