Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder domestic violence neck injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #goodbye: O’Brien joins MP ranks breaking up with Twitter

        premium_icon #goodbye: O’Brien joins MP ranks breaking up with Twitter

        News UnAustralian behaviour on toxic, aggressive, trashy Twitter prompts another Federal MP to say enough is enough

        • 28th Jan 2020 9:45 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        premium_icon SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        News Family reports seeing crocodile's face at popular spot

        Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        premium_icon Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        News A surfer has been flown to hospital after he suffered a spinal injury at Noosa...