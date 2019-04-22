Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police.
A woman was dragged into bushes and sexually assaulted by a man before she broke free and told police. innovatedcaptures
Crime

Woman dragged into bushes in terrifying sex attack

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Apr 2019 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for help after a woman was sexually assaulted at Birtinya on this weekend.

At 11.30pm, a 45-year-old woman was walking on Birtinya Blvd on Saturday when she was grabbed from behind and taken into bushes.

The woman was then thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted before breaking free and running home when authorities were alerted.

She was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to a man described as having a thin to skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers are also appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area and could have dashcam footage or anyone with CCTV of the area is urged to contact police.

More Stories

birtinya editors picks sex attack sexual assault sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    premium_icon 30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    News Congestion woes have already started on the Bruce Highway as holiday makers make their long route home from the Easter break.

    EASTER SEAFOOD: Supply cuts in the pipeline for next year

    premium_icon EASTER SEAFOOD: Supply cuts in the pipeline for next year

    News 'Just asking' says Minister as Opposition says it's all too fishy

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:04 PM
    Toddler 'stable' after being hit by car at Curra

    premium_icon Toddler 'stable' after being hit by car at Curra

    News A toddler was hit by a car at a property in Curra.

    Missing hikers found, paramedics winched to scene

    premium_icon Missing hikers found, paramedics winched to scene

    Breaking Group found after reported missing from popular Coast waterfall