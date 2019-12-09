Woman dragged in horror Bali nightmare

A young Aussie hairdresser has been medevaced home from Bali after a violent bag snatch left her with broken cheekbones, a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and in need of emergency surgery.

Emma Bell, 25, from Byron Bay near the NSW-Queensland border, had been sponsored to live in Bali as a hairdresser but her time on the island was cut short after falling victim to the violent attack earlier this month.

Ms Bell had been walking alone in the popular region of Canggu when a motorcyclist sped up beside her and grabbed her bag.

Emma Bell was left with a fractured skull.

The 25-year-old was smashed onto the ground, hitting her head first and was dragged several metres before she blacked out.

"She couldn't really remember much," her friend Josh Sleep told 9 News.

"She's got broken cheek bones and bleeding on the brain which doesn't seem very positive.

"But she's got a good support crew here and a lot of loving friends around her and hopefully she can pull through."

Ms Bell was medevaced home last weekend.

Ms Bell was medevaced to Perth on Saturday night after spending a number of days in intensive care at a Bali hospital.

Immediately after landing in Perth, Ms Bell was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

She is in a serious but stable condition.

Her friends created a GoFundMe late last week to help Ms Bell with the cost of her surgeries and the intensive care in Bali - which was costing $2000 a day.

"She is one of the most beautiful souls I know," her friend and GoFundMe organiser Emi Thompson wrote.

"She would give all she could if it was someone she knew was in great need of help. We just want her to recover the best she can so she can be healthy again. It's oh so scary. We are all in utter shock."

The page has raised more than $15,000 of its $100,000 goal.

The 25-year-old is in a serious but stable condition.

Ms Bell's terrifying medevac ordeal comes almost four years after she lost her boyfriend Tristan Naudi.

Mr Naudi was 23 when he died in January 2016. An inquest was held into his death.

A month after his death, Ms Bell took to her own Facebook to pay tribute to her "soulmate".

"I am so grateful to have shared so many beautiful memories with you, the crazy adventures in the kombie, the lazy chills giggling and how could I ever forget our epic dinner dates making best friends with the staff after a few cocktails and so many more what seams like a lifetime of memories," she wrote.

"Not one day with you was a dull day, you taught me to live everyday like its your last and I know most people say that but those who know Tris would know he does that best. I love and miss you deeply everyday baby. Always in my heart."