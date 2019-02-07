Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman dies after being run over twice

by Ally Foster
7th Feb 2019 4:01 PM

A woman has died after being run over by two different vehicles in Western Australia last night, with police launching an investigation into the horrific death.

A sedan was travelling along the Goldfields Highway in Kalgoorlie just before 10pm on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The driver was approaching the intersection of Hannan St when they hit the woman, who was laying down on the road at the time, according to police.

The driver pulled over but a truck towing a trailer was unable to stop in time, running over the woman again.

The woman, aged in her 20s, suffered life threatening injuries from the incident and died at the scene.

Both drivers are assisting police with their inquiries, with investigators urging anyone who saw the crash or spoke to the woman prior to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

fatal goldfields highway wa

Top Stories

    This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    premium_icon This is how much it costs to house one prisoner for a year

    Politics A NEW report has called for illicit drug offences to be decriminalised as it revealed the staggering cost of housing Queensland's prisoners.

    Calling all petrol heads, Gympie's best ute gig is back

    premium_icon Calling all petrol heads, Gympie's best ute gig is back

    News Gympie ute enthusiasts get their plans in top gear

    Couple devastated as builder goes bust

    premium_icon Couple devastated as builder goes bust

    News Life was good and left them unprepared for the devastation to come

    What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

    premium_icon What the people say they want the Gympie council to do

    News Council announced its February projects - this is what people said