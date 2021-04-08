Menu
Health

Woman dies hours after COVID jab

8th Apr 2021 5:26 AM

An elderly woman has died in a Queensland aged care facility just hours after receiving her coronavirus vaccination.

The 82-year-old woman was a resident at the Yurana aged care facility in Springwood, west of Brisbane.

She received her shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination around 10am this morning. Emergency services were called less than three hours later, at 1.30pm, to reports the woman was unresponsive.

Police at the aged care home. Picture: Nigel Hallett
The Courier-Mail reported the woman's death may not be linked to the vaccine as she was suffering from other health issues, including lung disease.

A Blue Care employee, the parent company of the Yurana home, confirmed a woman had died after receiving the vaccine.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed to news.com.au a report was being prepared for the coroner to understand how the woman had died.

Her death is being treated as non-suspicious.

The Yurana Aged Care home in Springwood. Picture: Nigel Hallett
About 855,000 people across the country have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of April 5, despite the Prime Minister predicting that four million Aussies would be vaccinated by the end of March.

Scott Morrison today said the reason for the discrepancy was because millions of doses didn't arrive in Australia.

"Three-point-one million of the contracted vaccines that we had been relying upon in early January when we'd set out a series of targets did not turn up in Australia," he said.

Aged care facilities ban visitors after Brisbane cluster

Queensland's aged care homes are still in semi-lockdown after a cluster of cases hit the Brisbane region earlier this month.

Visitors to all aged care facilities were banned on April 1 and will be banned until April 15.

