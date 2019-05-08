Menu
Woman dies in fiery crash on Burnett Hwy

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
8th May 2019 7:23 AM

A WOMAN has died after her Mitsubishi Triton twin-cab ute left the road, hit trees and burst into flames on the Burnett Highway last night.

The 30-year-old South Burnett woman was the sole occupant of the car.

Initial investigations indicate the crash occurred just before 11pm when she was heading north on the Burnett Highway towards Goomeri, just after Redgate Rd.

The woman was deceased when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw the car or witnessed the incident.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

