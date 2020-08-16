Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has died after a serious head-on crash at Bracalba on Saturday.
A woman has died after a serious head-on crash at Bracalba on Saturday.
News

Woman dies after horror head-on crash on major highway

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died after a serious head-on crash in Bracalba, southwest of the Coast, on Saturday.

At 10.30am, a hatchback and a Hyundai van collided on the D'Aguilar Highway.

The woman driving the hatchback was the only occupant.

She was treated by critical-care paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

The 35-year-old male driver of the van and a 29-year-old female passenger were not physically injured.

The crash closed the D'Aguilar Highway in both directions, with traffic heading east towards Woodford backed up for hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bracalba d'aguilar highway fatal crash scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

        Premium Content Family, friends to farewell a young life taken too soon

        Community Family and friends will gather this week to farewell a popular young man whose life was tragically cut short in a horror crash in Imbil.

        ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Premium Content ‘Unlikely we will return to life as we knew it’

        Opinion In an open letter to her fellow Queenslanders, the state’s Chief Health Officer has...

        VOTE NOW: Who’s got Gympie’s best dad bod?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who’s got Gympie’s best dad bod?

        News Whether you’re in it to win it or just trying to stitch up a mate, make you cast...

        Tinbeerwah crash leaves one person in serious condition

        Premium Content Tinbeerwah crash leaves one person in serious condition

        News The single vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm.