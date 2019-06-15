Menu
A woman has died after falling from a horse at Cooroibah. FILE PHOTO
Woman dies after falling from horse at Cooroibah

JOSH PRESTON
15th Jun 2019
A WOMAN aged in her fifties has died after she fell from a horse at a Cooroibah residence yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were tasked to the private residence at about 2:26pm.

A QAS media spokesperson said a rescue helicopter was also called in as paramedics treated the woman for critical injuries, but she could not be revived.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

She said the fall was being treated as an accident and police would not be conducting further investigations.

