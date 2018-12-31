Woman dies after car found in Coast river

A 69-year-old woman has died after her car drove into the Noosa River last night.

Initial inquiries indicate at 9.15pm a blue 4WD Jeep was heading southwest on Maximillian Rd at Noosa North Shore, approaching the ferry landing, when the vehicle failed to stop and went into the river.

A woman has died and a man is in Police custody after a car careened down a boat ramp into a river near Noosa. pic.twitter.com/mKbfsCxseG — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) December 30, 2018

Noosa Police Station officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll, said a Noosa Ferries operator alerted police after he saw the car in the water.

He was not sure if anyone was in the car.

Snr Sgt Carroll said the driver, a 67-year-old Southport man, managed to get himself out of the vehicle as it was flooding.

He also tried to help the sole passenger, a 69-year-old Wongawallan woman, out of the car but was unsuccessful.

The woman died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said local and swift water rescue crews were called to assist paramedics about 9.30pm, but were unsure if there were people still inside the vehicle.

He said it wasn't until they pulled the car from the river about 11pm that they found the woman still inside.

Snr Sgt Carroll said the driver was taken to Noosa Police Station to help with enquiries and has since been released without charges, pending further investigations.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.