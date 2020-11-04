Menu
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
News

Woman dies after boat crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Nov 2020 6:40 PM
A woman aged in her twenties has died after a boat crashed into a jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other adults were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in stable condition and

a child involved in the incident and also in a stable condition was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS

Emergency services including the Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response Unit are at the scene in Chelmer from the incident at 4.40pm. Police and QFES are also on scene.

Originally published as Woman dies after boat crash on Brisbane River

boat accident

