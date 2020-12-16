Menu
Woman dies after being hit by bus at Bondi Junction
News

Woman dies after being hit by Bondi bus

by Sarah McPhee
16th Dec 2020 2:10 PM

A young woman has died after being hit by a bus in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Emergency services were called to the crash site on Grafton St in Bondi Junction about 10.15am on Wednesday.

NSW Police said the woman, a pedestrian, is aged in her 20s.

The fatal collision was on Grafton St, Bondi Junction. Picture: Matrix
Police and shoppers at the scene in Bondi Junction. Picture: OnScene Bondi
"She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, she died at the scene," police said in a statement.

Inspector Nadia Tomlinson said five NSW Ambulance crews were dispatched to treat the woman for "significant injuries" and paramedics "worked tirelessly to provide the best treatment for the patient".

"But despite all their efforts, there was nothing they could do," she said.

"The toughest thing is knowing that if a person is in a critical condition, it's our responsibility to do everything we can to provide the life-saving treatment they need."

The female pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. Picture: Matrix
The bus driver was assessed and treated for shock.

Officers have established a crime scene to be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Grafton St is closed between Newland and Grosvenor streets in both directions.


The road encircles Bondi Junction train station and includes entrances to the Westfield Bondi Junction car park and a number of bus stops.

Buses are diverting away from the site of the serious crash outside the Meriton Suites.

 


A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Last Friday afternoon, a young boy suffered serious leg injuries at a nearby intersection after being hit by a car.

Originally published as Woman dies after being hit by Bondi bus

