Woman cut from car, one of three Monday morning crashes

DRIVER ESCAPE: A driver escaped uninjured when his car rolled on Tin Can Bay Rd early Monday morning. Frances Klein

A RESCUE helicopter is en route to the scene of a serious crash at Cooran where a woman, who had to be cut from her car, is in a serious condition, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman.

She is reportedly suffering chest, back and arm injuries after her car hit a tree on Greenridge Pinbarren Rd about 7.45am.

The woman was initially trapped and firefighters had to cut her free from the wreckage.

It was one of three crashes in the Gympie region that occurred before 9am this morning.

Two men walked away uninjured in two other separate rolovers, a Gympie police spokesman said.

One car rolled on Tin Can Bay Rd before 6am, where the driver was discovered by passing paramedics.

He was uninjured, a QAS spokesman said.

Another man was also uninjured when his car rolled into a ditch off the Old Bruce Hwy at Kybong about 7am.

A Gympie police spokesman warned drivers to slow down when roads are wet.