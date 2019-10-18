Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The damaged car. Picture: Emily Halloran.
The damaged car. Picture: Emily Halloran.
News

Woman critically injured in crash

by EMILY HALLORAN and ANDREW POTTS
18th Oct 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are on-scene at 'serious incident' in which a car has crashed into a building on one of the Gold Coast's busiest roads.

The collision occurred at 7.46am on Southport's Nerang Street near the old Gold Coast Hospital.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the scene where a woman in her 70s was "significantly trapped".

The scene of the incident. Picture: Emily Halloran.
The scene of the incident. Picture: Emily Halloran.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman had suffered from a medical incident.

She was critically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

crash critical injuries editors picks gold coast road traffic crash

Top Stories

    Sunshine Coast man gunned down in Texas home

    premium_icon Sunshine Coast man gunned down in Texas home

    Crime A Sunshine Coast man, who moved to the US to follow his dream, has died after confronting burglars at his home in Texas while his wife and two children slept.

    Homeless man sentenced after Gympie shopping centre assault

    premium_icon Homeless man sentenced after Gympie shopping centre assault

    News Nine days already served, man now faces six months parole

    10 people to face final day of Gympie district court sitting

    premium_icon 10 people to face final day of Gympie district court sitting

    News THE final day of this sitting of Gympie District Court is on today.

    Ex-Navy diver holds hammer against man's throat while on ice

    premium_icon Ex-Navy diver holds hammer against man's throat while on ice

    News Life of discipline and service comes unstuck in Gympie Court