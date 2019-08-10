Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman critical, rescue choppers sent to crash scene

Tara Miko
by
10th Aug 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE children and two adults have been injured in a serious single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

An adult woman is in a critical condition and a primary school-age child has suffered a head injury in the crash on Chinchilla-Wondai Rd near Durong in the South Burnett about 2pm.

The initial call to emergency services reported the car had hit a tree and, as a result, sparked a grass fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were extinguishing the fire.

There were unconfirmed reports of explosions heard at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two rescue helicopters had been sent to the scene, flying from Brisbane and Bundaberg.

The adult woman had suffered critical injuries, the spokeswoman said.

An adult male suffered burns.

The condition of the other two children involved in the crash was not immediately known, the spokeswoman said.

queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services south burnett traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    The James Nash volleyball kids battling to be QLD's best

    premium_icon The James Nash volleyball kids battling to be QLD's best

    News 'We're in there to give it a red-hot shot and see how we go.'

    $438k windfall to minimise dirt run-off into the Mary River

    premium_icon $438k windfall to minimise dirt run-off into the Mary River

    News The money will be used by the Burnett Mary Regional Group

    FREE STORY: Grand send off for first Mary Valley Rattler

    FREE STORY: Grand send off for first Mary Valley Rattler

    News Historic locomotive set to ride the rails once more.

    The 446 childcare centres failing national standards

    premium_icon The 446 childcare centres failing national standards

    Education "I think we need to have a conversation about the frequency of visits"