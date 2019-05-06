Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
Crime

Woman crashes car into wall at Tweed Heads

Rick Koenig
by
6th May 2019 1:10 PM

A WOMAN has escaped uninjured after she crashed her car into a wall off Wharf Street in Tweed Heads.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue were called to the scene about 10.48am after the the female driver crashed between Dolphins Hotel and Tweed Ultima Apartments.

It is understood the woman was parked when she accidentally pressed her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

 

A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said Banora Point firefighters secured the scene and rendered the area safe whilst NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the woman.

"Please take it easy and be cautious when driving," Mr Bowe said.

editors picks fire and rescue banora point tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Hundreds of faeries roam Lake Alford on rainy day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hundreds of faeries roam Lake Alford on rainy day

    News Not even the rainiest day of the week could dampen the moods at Lake Alford for the faeries festival.

    Voting early? Where to find a pre-polling booth in Gympie region

    premium_icon Voting early? Where to find a pre-polling booth in Gympie...

    News Options for people who may be unavailable to vote on May 18

    BUMP BEAUTY: Why pregnancy photography has become so popular

    premium_icon BUMP BEAUTY: Why pregnancy photography has become so popular

    News Maternity photo shoots have become increasingly popular.