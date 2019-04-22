Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

A woman told police her friend's car had been stolen when she had actually crashed it.

Deanne Maree Beckmann, 32, of Scottville pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to driving over the general alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Beckmann called police at 12.30am on March 23 claiming the car she was driving had been stolen from the Collinsville Workers Club.

Beckmann told police she had driven the vehicle to the club at 11.30am, Sgt Myors said.

Police found the car crashed into the Aurizon station shed in Station St, Collinsville.

The crash had destroyed a fence and caused a power line to collapse, Sgt Myors said.

Police breath tested Beckmann when they saw she had friction burns to the inside of her wrists and glass in her arms, consistent with a crash, Sgt Myors said.

She recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.084 when breath tested.

Sgt Myors said police investigating the crash established that the vehicle had been "travelling well in excess of the 50km speed limit".

The court was told Beckmann eventually admitted she had crashed the vehicle.

The car, which Beckmann told the court she had borrowed from a friend, was written off in the accident.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Beckmann $500 and disqualified her driver's licence for three months.

In handing down the sentence, Mr Muirhead noted this was the first time Beckmann had been before the court for drink driving.