Woman in court for raiding Gympie charity bin

A woman has faced Charleville Magistrates Court for stealing from a charity bin.

AFTER trying to look for the right things in the wrong places, Tara Kampf was put before the Charleville Magistrates Court after stealing clothes from a charity bin.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff told the court the 24-year-old took multiple items from a St Vincent's charity bin at Gympie on December 30, 2019.

"At 8pm there was a blue Holden Commodore that attended," sgt Boodnikoff said.

"The defendant has selected various donation items (clothing) from the donation bins from the store and placed them within the tray of the utility."

Police found Kampf in Kingston March 17, 2020 in relation to another matter and found that she was wanted for questioning for the Gympie Vinnies incident.

Kampf made full admissions to police and said what she did was wrong, sgt Boodnikoff told the court.

Solicitor Frank Jongkind said Kampf has an intellectual impairment and received a disability pension.

"But it seems now that her financial matter is now dealt with through the public trustee," Mr Jongkind said.

"She was with a partner, who at the time, was quite violent towards her."

Kampf came before the court with no previous criminal history and according to Mr Jongkind, didn't have funds available to purchase clothing at the time of the offending.

She told the court that she had asked someone else for clothes first.

"I didn't have money at that time," Kampf said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Kampf that Vinnies "probably would've given [her] a hand" if she asked them

"I've had regard to your character as you've not been before the court before, your age, your health, your mental condition, your public trustee being in control of your affairs, the nature of the offence, the circumstances it was committed," Magistrate Saggers said.

Kampf was given $150 recognisance and was ordered to sign a contact.