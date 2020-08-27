Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has faced Charleville Magistrates Court for stealing from a charity bin.
A woman has faced Charleville Magistrates Court for stealing from a charity bin.
News

Woman in court for raiding Gympie charity bin

Lachlan Berlin
by and Lachlan Berlin
27th Aug 2020 8:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER trying to look for the right things in the wrong places, Tara Kampf was put before the Charleville Magistrates Court after stealing clothes from a charity bin.

Police prosecutor sergeant Caroline Boodnikoff told the court the 24-year-old took multiple items from a St Vincent's charity bin at Gympie on December 30, 2019.

"At 8pm there was a blue Holden Commodore that attended," sgt Boodnikoff said.

"The defendant has selected various donation items (clothing) from the donation bins from the store and placed them within the tray of the utility."

Police found Kampf in Kingston March 17, 2020 in relation to another matter and found that she was wanted for questioning for the Gympie Vinnies incident.

Kampf made full admissions to police and said what she did was wrong, sgt Boodnikoff told the court.

Solicitor Frank Jongkind said Kampf has an intellectual impairment and received a disability pension.

"But it seems now that her financial matter is now dealt with through the public trustee," Mr Jongkind said.

"She was with a partner, who at the time, was quite violent towards her."

Kampf came before the court with no previous criminal history and according to Mr Jongkind, didn't have funds available to purchase clothing at the time of the offending.

She told the court that she had asked someone else for clothes first.

"I didn't have money at that time," Kampf said.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Kampf that Vinnies "probably would've given [her] a hand" if she asked them

"I've had regard to your character as you've not been before the court before, your age, your health, your mental condition, your public trustee being in control of your affairs, the nature of the offence, the circumstances it was committed," Magistrate Saggers said.

Kampf was given $150 recognisance and was ordered to sign a contact.

charleville gympie magistrates court tara kampf
Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who owns Hastings Street’s top 15 most expensive properties

        Premium Content Who owns Hastings Street’s top 15 most expensive properties

        Property RICH LIST: From a pub baron to a self-made billionaire, investors are queuing up for their bite of Hastings St, with some going back for seconds and thirds.

        LETTERS: Anthony Seibold owed an apology

        Premium Content LETTERS: Anthony Seibold owed an apology

        Opinion Readers have their say on outgoing Broncos coach

        Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash

        Premium Content Police describe ‘disturbing’ scene of fatal Wallu crash

        News The accident near Tin Can Bay on Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a woman...

        Speeding drink driver 3 times the limit on deadly rural road

        Premium Content Speeding drink driver 3 times the limit on deadly rural road

        News The 33-year-old Gympie man was allegedly doing 154km/h when pulled over by police...