Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

court crime editors picks mick fanning sarah anne foote stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie region woman’s terrifying swim for survival overnight

        premium_icon Gympie region woman’s terrifying swim for survival overnight

        News Her car was washed off a causeway in the middle of the night and she had to fight for her life in the raging floodwater

        New flood warning issued for Mary River, Six Mile Ck

        premium_icon New flood warning issued for Mary River, Six Mile Ck

        News Up to 250mm of rainfall has been recorded across the lower Mary River in the past...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Bushfire assistance extended to Gympie region

        premium_icon Bushfire assistance extended to Gympie region

        News From the prolonged drought, to bushfires, and now to heavy rain and localised...