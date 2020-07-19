Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
News

Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

Matthew Newton
19th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences after assaulting a security guard outside a pub on Saturday night.

Police said there was a "large crowd" on the footpath outside a licensed premises in Bowen St, Roma, between 11.30pm and midnight last night.

Police will allege the woman walked up to the 26-year-old security guard and punched him in the face, and then bit him during the subsequent altercation.

The woman was charged with public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

More Stories

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        premium_icon 17 people wanted for questioning over Gympie region crimes

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of the people pictured

        Child hospitalised after snake bite

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after snake bite

        News Emergency crews were called to the city’s south last night

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this...

        GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        premium_icon GAME ON: School slams Show Society for killing its markets

        News Show Society insists on holding new markets on same day as small school across road...