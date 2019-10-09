Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Lockhart River, in Queensland’s far north. File picture
Crime

Woman charged with murder after stabbing

by Caitlin Smith
9th Oct 2019 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the state olice have charged a woman following the death of a man in a Cape York town yesterday.

Police were called after a man was stabbed in Illa St, Lockhart River, around 1pm.

The man was transported to the Lockhart River clinic where he was declared deadd.

A woman was arrested a short time later and was later charged with murder. She is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court via videolink from Lockhart River today.

More Stories

charges court crime lockhart river murder stabbing

Top Stories

    Valley sporting attraction bringing strong numbers to Gympie

    premium_icon Valley sporting attraction bringing strong numbers to Gympie

    News The weekend's event followed the success of the Tom Quilty cup in July.

    • 9th Oct 2019 9:36 AM
    'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your kids'

    premium_icon 'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your kids'

    News Tin Can Bay abuser's chilling phone calls to his partner from jail

    Queensland’s top teachers named

    premium_icon Queensland’s top teachers named

    Education Queensland’s most outstanding teachers for 2019 have been revealed

    COURT LIST: 5 people facing two Gympie courts today

    premium_icon COURT LIST: 5 people facing two Gympie courts today

    News These people are before Gympie courts today