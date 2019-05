CHARGED: A woman has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Gympie last night.

CHARGED: A woman has been charged after an alleged stabbing in Gympie last night. Contributed

A WOMAN has been charged by police over an alleged stabbing last night at a Gympie property.

The 18-year-old Gympie woman was charged with causing grievious bodily harm aggravated in that it was allegedly a domestic violence offence.

A woman is expected to appear in Gympie Magistrate's Court today, police said.