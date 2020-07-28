Menu
A Mackay region woman is charged with child rape and sexual abuse. Photo: iStock
Crime

Woman charged with child rape and sexual abuse

Janessa Ekert
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
A MACKAY region woman is accused of child rape and sexual abuse against two victims with at least one aged under 12 years old.

It is alleged the offending occurred over six and a half months this year at Sarina.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, briefly appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court today.

She is charged with three counts of rape and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 12 years old between December 31 last year and July 17 this year.

Under Queensland law anyone charged with a prescribed sexual offence, which includes rape, attempted rape, assault with intent to commit rape and sexual assault, cannot be named until the case has been committed to the district court and only then if it will not identify any alleged victims.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for rape is life, while the maximum penalty for indecent treatment of a child under 12 is a 20-year jail term.

The court heard the woman had made an application for Legal Aid and the application was pending.

A brief of evidence was ordered for a date in early September and the case was listed for mention later that month.

