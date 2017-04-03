Woman charged with breaching bail 50 times

Four people faced a total of xxx charges in Gympie Magistrates Court earlier today, including charges relating to the alleged armed robbery of

Harley James Grambower, 23, of Tamaree, Joseph George Leis, 19, of Gympie, Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 25, of Gympie, and Jessica May Leis, 28, of Gympie, appeared via video link in Gympie Magistrates Court earlier today to face a combined total of 140 charges.

Two charges were added to an already extensive list for Mr Grambower - stealing and break and enter - bringing the number of criminal charges to 40.

Those include arson, attempted robbery with actual violence, serious assault, stealing, wilful damage and attempting to pervert justice.

Joseph Leis was also charged with break and enter and two counts of perjury, bringing the total charges he faces to 10.

Nine more charges were added to those facing Jessica Leis, including two counts of break and enter, perjury, drug trafficking unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possessing tainted property.

Ms Leis is already facing a string of other charges, including 50 breaches of bail, unlawful stalking or threatening violence.

Mr Grambower, and Joseph, Ashley and Jessica Leis were all remanded in custody until their next appearance in Gympie Magistrates Court via video link next Monday.