Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old was stabbed to death in Sydney's southwest.
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 2:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

bilal rahim crime joseph nehme murder viliami taufahema violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News Our highways and railway lines hold the key to bringing business into regional cities in the lead-up to and during the Olympics.

        • 18th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
        • 5 IanandJudithR
        Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland records

        premium_icon Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland...

        News Average prices down south have set an unwanted record for the state.

        • 18th Dec 2019 12:56 PM
        Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured, maimed

        premium_icon Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured...

        News A MAN who breached a Domestic Violence Order by swearing and throwing a water...

        • 18th Dec 2019 12:40 PM
        'Bizarre': Man allegedly crashes with gun, drugs, $83k cash

        premium_icon 'Bizarre': Man allegedly crashes with gun, drugs, $83k cash

        Crime Man arrested after found unconscious with gun in pocket