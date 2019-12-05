Woman charged over Gympie stabbing done for drink driving

MORE TROUBLES: Cindy Chiquita Gram leaves Gympie Magistrates Court after her third appearance in a week.

MORE TROUBLES: Cindy Chiquita Gram leaves Gympie Magistrates Court after her third appearance in a week.

GYMPIE drink driver Kevin James Flenady was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 11 months in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

The 52-year-old timber worker pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of .249 per cent in Reef Street, Gympie on November 17.

Cooloola Cove woman Janice Lyn Grantham was fined $1000 and disqualified for six months, with no conviction recorded, after crashing her car in her own street on November 9.

She pleaded guilty to driving with a BAC of .173 per cent.

Jack Nicholas Cheers 25, was fined $700 and disqualified for six months after pleading guilty to driving in Inskip Point Road on October 6 with a BAC of .16 per cent.

Cindy Chiquita Gram, 53, of Curra, appeared in the court for the third time this week, having already been remanded after two appearances on charges linked to the alleged stabbing of a man at Two Mile.

She was fined a total of $500 this morning for driving with a reading of .126 per cent in an unregistered and uninsured car on November 3.

At the low end of the scale, Kristofer Ian Wood had about half a drink too many and blew .054 per cent on the Bruce Highway through Gympie on November 6.

He was fined $150 and disqualified for one month, with no conviction recorded.