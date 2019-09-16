Woman charged - Gympie man stabbed in Hervey Bay attack

ATTACK: A woman has been charged with unlawful wounding after an alleged stabbing attack on a Gympie man on Friday night.

ATTACK: A woman has been charged with unlawful wounding after an alleged stabbing attack on a Gympie man on Friday night.

POLICE have charged a young woman with an stabbing assault of a Gympie man at Hervey Bay on Friday night.

The man, 33, of Southside was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen in an incident which occurred about 10.30pm at Charlton Esplanade.

Police were called to a Urangan address about 10.45pm, a police service representative said.

The alleged attacker and victim were known to each other, police said.

The man was taken in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Police have since charged a River Heads woman, 25, with unlawful wounding.

A woman is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 10.