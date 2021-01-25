Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged after throwing coffee at busker in Byron Shire

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 5:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged after an attack to a musician busking in the Byron Shire.

NSW Police confirmed that at around 10.51am on Tuesday, January 19, a 34 year old woman was at a pharmacy in Mullumbimby, seeking assistance from the pharmacist.

Outside the pharmacy, a 24 year-old male was playing an electric guitar.

After walking out of the shop, the woman allegedly poured her cup of takeaway coffee over the man's head, drenching his head, clothing and guitar.

It is unknown whether the coffee was hot at the time of the attack.

After pouring the coffee over his head, the woman said words of the effect of, "Say goodbye. You should get a blood test, I peed in the coffee," a police spokesman said.

Police were able to identify the woman, she was contacted and allegedly she acknowledged she committed the offence.

The woman was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on March 4.

More Stories

mullumbimby nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie MP: finding missing man near dam ‘a miracle’

        Premium Content Gympie MP: finding missing man near dam ‘a miracle’

        News Tony and Michele Perrett found the man more than two weeks after he disappeared, but are perplexed by the fact the dam had been searched days before

        Why theft in Gympie dropped 24 per cent in 2020

        Premium Content Why theft in Gympie dropped 24 per cent in 2020

        News A stunning downturn in offences ended a 20-year-high spike in reported theft crimes...

        Why Gympie break-ins remain at a 15 year high

        Premium Content Why Gympie break-ins remain at a 15 year high

        News The number of unlawful entry crimes continues to climb but remain well below what...

        What’s on the council’s agenda for first meeting of 2021

        Premium Content What’s on the council’s agenda for first meeting of 2021

        News The question of who will cover the $15m cost of sewering Southside is one of...