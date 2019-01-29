Menu
Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in face

Michelle Gately
by
29th Jan 2019 7:32 AM
A WOMAN will appear in court today, charged after allegedly stabbing a man in North Rockhampton on Saturday.

Police allege the 42-year-old Berserker woman and a 61-year-old Berserker man were involved in a verbal argument at a Kirkellen Street home about 7.10pm when the man was stabbed just below his eye with a knife.

The man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

The woman fled the scene, but was found later by police.

She was denied bail and is set to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

