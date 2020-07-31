Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD Police Border Checkpoint Coolangatta
QLD Police Border Checkpoint Coolangatta
Crime

Woman caught ‘lying’ at border checkpoint

by Brianna Morris-Grant and Kyle Wisniewski
31st Jul 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly lied on her border declaration pass and attempted to enter the Gold Coast at Coolangatta at around 4am on Friday morning has been fined thousands of dollars.

It comes as police urge travellers to update their passes as new hotspots become official at 1am on Saturday.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the woman was in a Queensland registered vehicle with a valid pass.

"After the police did a very diligent job questioning the driver they became suspicious of her version," he said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler. Picture: Adam Head.
Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler. Picture: Adam Head.

"They asked further questions and asked for further proof and it was established that person had come directly from a hotspot.

"She was asked a series of questions. She was a returning Queensland resident, and was given the option to go into self-funded quarantine, didn't want to do that, and was not allowed to enter the state."

The woman was then fined $4003 for providing untrue information.

 

Police conducting checks at Griffith Street in Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Powick.
Police conducting checks at Griffith Street in Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Powick.

Police also allege an occupant of the vehicle was wanted for crimes in NSW and has been dealt with by NSW Police.

A total 15 people across the state have now been fined since July 10.

A further 815 cars and 10 airport passengers have been turned back at the border into the Gold Coast.

 

 

Originally published as Woman caught 'lying' at border checkpoint

More Stories

border lockdown coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        premium_icon Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        News When two COVID-19 positive teenagers have been on the loose in South East Queensland for eight days, that makes for a huge challenge for contact tracers.

        Roundabout to be built at deadly Wide Bay intersection

        premium_icon Roundabout to be built at deadly Wide Bay intersection

        News Tenders have been called to build a new roundabout as part of the $14m Bruce...

        300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        premium_icon 300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        Coast truckie stranded on road for three months

        premium_icon Coast truckie stranded on road for three months

        Travel ‘The way things are set up with permits, not many of us can go home’