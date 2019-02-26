Menu
Woman calls police after dealer sold her sugar instead of cocaine.
Crime

Woman calls cops over bad drug deal

by NZ Herald
26th Feb 2019 9:18 AM

Northern Ireland police have been left dumbfounded after a disgruntled drug user called to complain her dealer had sold her brown sugar instead of cocaine.

The woman gave the dealer $380 for a supply of cocaine, only to discover she had been scammed when she returned home with brown sugar.

Police took to Facebook to detail their bizarre interaction with the woman.

 

"We've said it before and we'll say it again- drug dealers care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets," PSNI Craigavon posted on their Facebook page.

"Granted, it's not exactly the sort of slick wheeling and dealing business savvy that would see you go the distance on The Apprentice, but it shouldn't surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers!

"Anyone who has been scammed by their dealer and would like payback should call Crimestoppers or 101 (non-emergency number).

"A dishonest drug dealer. What's the world coming to?!"

The post has received thousands of reactions with many poking fun at the drug user.

One Facebook user wrote: "What is the world coming to when we can't trust our friendly neighbourhood drug dealer?"

Another commented: "Thought it was a sweet deal …"

According to police a woman was spoken to in relation to the matter and appropriate advice and guidance was given.

This story originally appeared on the HZ Herald but was republished here with permission.

