Woman busted for handing phone wallet to police minus $140

The phone was left unattended for two minutes before it was taken by Tiffany Lea Bartlett. Picture: Facebook

When a 24-year-old Maryborough woman saw a phone wallet lying on a seat at the Gympie Department of Transport, she “held on to it for a few days” before handing it in to the police station with $140 missing.

The victim who owned the phone wallet said it was only left unattended for two minutes on October 21, before he returned to find the empty seat.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said CCTV footage identified the woman who took the wallet as Tiffany Lea Bartlett.

“The footage depicted a female tending to a transaction,” Sergeant Campbell.

“Upon leaving she looked down at the unattended items and picked them up.”



Solicitor Blank said Bartlett’s intention was to hand the wallet in to police and “doesn't recall” taking any money out.

“She does, however, accept the situation she is in,” Ms Blank.

Bartlett pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and also failing to appear in court, saying she had gastro and didn’t want to infect others.

Ms Blank said Bartlett grew up experiencing family and domestic violence and had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted her personal circumstances but fined her $600 for the two offences and she was ordered to pay $140 in compensation to the victim.

Convictions against Bartlett were recorded.

