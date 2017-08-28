Woman burned in Mary Valley hotel gas explosion

Emergency services have responded to an apparent gas explosion at the Kandanga Hotel.

A WOMAN is being airlifted to hospital after suffering burns to her face and airways at the Kandanga Hotel.

A Queensland Fire Services media spokeswoman said the woman was working in the kitchen of the newly rebuilt hotel when the accident happened just before 11am.

While there was no signs of fire or smoke when QFS crews arrived, it is believed a gas explosion was the cause of the burns.

A Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman said the burns were minor and the woman was currently in a stable condition.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter has been called to the scene, but it is not yet known which hospital she is being taken to.